CCI approves acquisition of Huntsman International’s textile effects business by Archroma Operations S.à.r.l.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of the textile effects business of Huntsman International by Archroma Operations S.à.r.l.

The Proposed Combination envisages acquisition of Textile Effects business of Huntsman International LLC (Target Business) by Archroma Operations S.à.r.l (Archroma).

Archroma is incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. It manufacturers (i) dyes, (ii) pigments, (iii) emulsions and (iv) surface active chemicals used in the textile, paper, coatings, construction and adhesive industries.

The Target Business is said to be a global solutions provider in the wet processing of textiles across pre-treatment, coloration, printing and finishing, and offers a range of textile chemicals, dyes and digital inks.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.