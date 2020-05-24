CBPACS has Put Up an Exemplary Role In Providing Care to Covid Patients Through Ayurveda: Dr.Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare today visited the Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC) at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS), Najafgarh, New Delhi.

He reviewed the arrangements at the Centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients.While in the COVID-19 Health center, the Minister also interacted with the team of Doctors and enquired about the wellbeing of COVID-19 patients. He sought their feedback about the facilities available at the COVID-19 Health Centre and the results of treatment by Ayurvedic medicines.

After interaction and inspection of the various facilities of the Centre, Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction with the working of the CBPACS DCHC. He said that the spirit, enthusiasm, courage and efforts taken by whole team of CBPACS to be the first Ayurveda hospital of India in providing care to the COVID positive patients on the basis of principles of Ayurveda is praiseworthy. CBPACS is playing an exemplary role in providing care to COVID patients through Ayurveda across India. “It is heartening to know the positive feedback of the Covid-19 patients here”, the Health Minister stated. He congratulated the whole team of CBPACS for their tireless efforts and leadership to put Ayurveda on forefront of the COVID-19 response and management.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that “Ayurveda is a traditional medicinal knowledge source from India and there is huge potential in it. Its inherent strength in holistic healing and wellbeing is being put to good use in treatment of the COVID-19 patients at this DCHC. This knowledge and experience will surely prove beneficial to people all over the world, especially in combating the battle against COVID-19”.

Further mentioning about the India’s response to COVID-19, he said, “We have today 422 government laboratories and 177 private laboratory chains. The testing capacity has also been ramped up in both, and as on date, around 1,50,000 tests can be conducted every day. Yesterday itself, we have conducted 1,10,397 tests. Till yesterday, we have conducted 29,44,874 tests.”

Informing about the healthcare infrastructure setup across the country, he said, “Adequate healthcare infrastructure and facilities have been set-up across the country for COVID-19 management. These have been divided into three categories viz. Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs), Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with adequate number of isolation beds, ICU beds and other facilities.” Informing about the number of such facilities, he added, “A total of 968 Dedicated COVID Hospitals have been identified across the country with 2,50,397 Beds (1,62,237 Isolation Beds + 20,468 ICU Beds); 2,065Dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,76,946 Beds (1,20,596 Isolation Beds + 10,691 ICU Beds); and, 7,063 COVID Care Centres with 6,46,438 beds.”

Speaking about the protective equipment, he said, “The country is now making sufficient number of N95 masks and PPE through the ramped up domestic manufacturing sector, and the requirements of the states are being sufficiently met”, he stated. He further informed that States/UTs as well as Central Institutions have been provided with around 109.08 lakhs N-95 masks and around 72.8 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Talking about the status of containment of COVID-19 in the country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “Prior to lockdown, on 25th March, 2020, the doubling rate was 3.2 when measured over a period of 3 days, 3.0 when measured over a period of 7 days and 4.1 when measured over a period of 14 days. Today it stands at 13.0 over a 3-day window, 13.1 over a 7-day window and 12.7 when measured over a 14-day window. Similarly, the Fatality rate stands at 2.9% while Recovery Rate has improved to 41.2%. Clearly the situation has improved due to lockdown. This also reflects on the quality of healthcare being provided to the COVID-19 patients.”

Till date a total of 201 patients have been admitted in the CBPACS Centre. Of these, 37 patients have been cured and 100 patients have been advised home isolation. 19 patients have been shifted to Specialty hospitals on review of their medical condition. There has been no casualty in this Centre. Out of total capacity of 270 beds, 135 beds are prepared for intake of COVID-19 patients strictly maintaining all the norms and guidelines issued from time to time regarding care of patients with asymptomatic, mild and moderate symptoms. The 135 beds are spread over 6 wards at ground and second floor of the hospital.

The Union Health Minister was apprised of the management of COVID-19 patients and the triaging and segregation of areas as per the requirement. It was also informed that a special COVID taskforce comprising of senior cadre faculty constituted under the chairmanship of Director – Principal, CBPACS reviews the treatment and management of the COVID-19 patients.

At CBPACS, a holistic approach is observed for treatment of COVID-19 patients following protocol of Ministry of AYUSH. In addition to the Ayurvedic and herbal treatments, the holistic approach also includes yoga, meditation, pranayam, etc.

Dr. R.K. Manchanda, Director (AYUSH), GNCTD, Dr. Vidula Gujjarwar, Director-Principal, CBPACS along with senior faculty and doctors and Ministry officials were also present during the review meeting.

Related

comments