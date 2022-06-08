CBIC to launch “E-Lecture Series by Eminent Personalities on topics of national interest and indirect taxation” tomorrow

New Delhi :As part of celebrations of “ICONIC Week”, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) is launching “E-Lecture Series by Eminent Personalities” tomorrow. The Ministry of Finance is celebrating the “ICONIC Week” from June 6th to 12th as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. These celebrations were kick started by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 06th June, 2022.

Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, will be delivering the Opening Lecture on “Indian Businesses (Past, Present and Future)” at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai on 9th June, 2022. The lecture will be attended by Shri Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Shri Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC, besides other members of CBIC.

Weblink of e-Lecture series: https://youtu.be/Mqxaoe_dJRI

The event is being hosted by the CBIC Chairman and organised by Mumbai Customs Zone-I. The event is also being attended by leading personalities of trade, industry and senior officials of Centre and State Govt. The event will be live steamed via the Internet on the CBIC YouTube Channel and the CBIC Facebook Page.