CBIC Chairman inaugurates Customs & GST pavilion at 40thIndia International Trade Fair

New Delhi : M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, CBIC, inaugurated the Customs & GST pavilion here today at Hall no.12 of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up Customs & GST pavilion in the 40th edition of India International Trade Fair. The CBIC has been putting up pavilions in the IITFs since 2012 with an objective to educate visiting members of trade & public about compliance requirements under GST and Customs Acts and to inform them about various trade facilitation measures which the Department periodically takes.

Aligned to ITPO’s theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, theme-based events on each day are being organised in the Customs & GST pavilion. Sessions on Government of India initiatives to encourage ‘Make in India’ such as Manufacturing and other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR) Scheme, Production linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty Rules, 2017 (IGCR, 2017) are being organised. CBIC’s initiatives on leveraging technology in Customs & GST, cross-border e-Commerce, and securing transactions in Customs will also be showcased and discussed. Various Industry partners such as Invest India, EICI, FIEO and CII have associated with CBIC to organise these theme-based events.

Six Helpdesks viz. GST, Customs, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) scheme, GSTN and Systems have been setup in the pavilion. Officers from the concerned departments will be available to discuss and suggesting resolution to the issues faced by the tax-payers and visitors. Based on the theme of taxation, the pavilion will also engage and educate general public through quiz competitions, nukkad nataks, pantomimes etc. Some of the illustrious and internationally awarded sports persons who are employed with Department will also be available for interaction with public.

All Covid-19 protocols are being followed at the Customs & GST pavilion.