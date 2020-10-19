CarDekho Gaadi Launches New Campaign; Onboards Rahul Dravid and Mahesh Babu as Brand Ambassadors

New Delhi: CarDekho, India’s leading full-stack auto tech company, today announced its latest campaign for CarDekho Gaadi Store under the theme ‘Karo India Forward, Karo Gaadi Forward’ with brand ambassadors Rahul Dravid and Mahesh Babu. The campaign highlights how easy it is to sell a used car, sitting at home, office or anywhereIt further stresses the thought of moving ahead in life despite all odds created by the pandemic.

The campaign evokes this sentiment with both Rahul Dravid and Mahesh Babu who easily sell their vehicleswith utmost comfort from their workplace & home to CarDekho Gaadi by just using the CarDekho mobile app and bring happiness for others, thus move ahead in life.

With increased digitization of the automobile industry, CarDekho has witnessed tremendous surge in customer traffic on its website. The online traffic on CarDekho has reached to its highest levels ever which clearly indicates the willingness of customers to buy & sell cars.

CarDekho has successfully digitized the auto ecosystem in India and is aggressively pursuing its vision to champion the personal mobility space by helping customers across their entire car purchase, ownership and sale journey.

The campaign has been created by Leo Burnett and will be released across national and regional television channels and digital publications.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO9vyHsZoz4&feature=youtu.be

Says Mr Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, CarDekho, “The objective of our campaign is to help people sell their cars from the comfort of their home or anyplace of their choosing.. As a country, the feeling of taking our collective destiny in our own hands is the cultural insight that we have tried to bring to life. We joined hands with iconic film star Mahesh Bapu and legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid as brand ambassadors to convey the message. The country recognizes their meritorious contirbution to society. We believe this campaign will acceletrate our growth and expand our reach to a larger set of customers.”

On associating with the brand, Rahul Dravid said, “I am glad to take on CarDekho Gaadi’s thought ahead as it reflects my opinion also. We must now bring our life back on track by following all precautions. I appreciate CarDekho’s technology and seemless operations that enables us to sell cars with such ease.”

Said Mahesh Babu, “It is an absolute pleasure to be a part of the leading auto tech brand CarDekho which is known as the flag bearer in digitzing the auto ecosystem of the country. CarDekho Gaadi’s campaign Karo India Forward, Karo Gaadi Forward is very timely as everone of us needs to contribute our best to bring lives back on track.”

Related

comments