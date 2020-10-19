BALCO recognized in ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2020’

New Delhi, October 19, 2020: Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), a national leader in Aluminium production, was recently recognized as one of The Economic Times Best Brands 2020.

The prestigious recognition, synonymous with consumer trust and quality, reiterates BALCO’s value as a brand that of being innovative, trustworthy, unique, ethical, adaptable, and delivering the best quality products and services to its consumers and channel partners. The “Best Brands 2020” features successful brand stories and outlines the DNA of brands, their iconic core values, and their commitment to socio-economic development.

The conferring of this recognition is an esteemed representation of the strong positioning of BALCO’s reputation in the ever-challenging business environment that puts its products at par with global competitive brands. BALCO, one of India’s pioneering Aluminium producers is owned 49% by the Government of India and 51% by Vedanta Limited. The brand’s Korba (Chhattisgarh) plant operates a 0.57 million tonne per annum Aluminium smelter and is also a leader in value-added Aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelter and power plants, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of Aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director, BALCO, on receiving the accolade said, “We feel extremely honoured that BALCO has been conferred the prestigious “Best Brands 2020” recognition. This is a testimony to the collaborative effort of every single stakeholder associated with the brand. A frontrunner in transforming the socio-economic landscape of Korba, BALCO’s turnaround created a 360-degree multiplier effect resulting in the economic progress of the regional business community comprising over 5,000 local businesses. This has led to the rapid socio-economic development of the region.”

BALCO, one of India’s pioneering Aluminium producers, has always been a frontrunner in India’s Aluminium production at the global scale. It is also humbling that BALCO has been instrumental in bringing its areas of operations in rural Chhattisgarh, that were earlier quite impoverished, into the developmental and economic mainstream of the country.

As is the characteristic of any sustainable venture, the brand has undertaken several development projects under the themes of sustainable livelihood, women empowerment, healthcare, education, afforestation, water conservation, agriculture programs benefiting over 1,50,000 people in the region and beyond. BALCO is also credited with planting over 41 lakh trees in the surrounding regions, thus increasing the green cover substantially.

In the changing paradigm of social fabric due to the pandemic, BALCO is also helping communities sustain their lives and livelihoods, working in close coordination with the district and local administration. The turnaround of the company and the community that lives with it, that is now a case study for India.

Today, as BALCO upholds its ethos of zero harm, zero discharge, and zero waste, it continues its operations adhering to the highest standards of business excellence.

