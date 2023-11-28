CAQM Sub-Committee reverses GRAP stage-III air quality measures in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Tuesday issued an order revoking the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals.

The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions, rescinds the order issued on November 2.

“The Sub-Committee in its meeting held on November 28 (Tuesday), further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi,” the order read.

“It was observed that AQI of Delhi has improved from the levels of 395 recorded on November 27 at 4:00 p.m and has been recorded as 312 today (Tuesday) about 83 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage-III are underway,” read the order.

“There is a likelihood of the AQI remaining in the ‘very poor’ category in the next few days. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued on November 2, for actions under Stage-III of the GRAP with immediate effect.

“Actions under Stages-I to Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all implementing agencies concerned in the entire NCR and agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I & II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-III of GRAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into ‘Severe’ category,” it further read.

“The C & D project sites and industrial units which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc. under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the commission,” it further stated.

“All agencies responsible for implementation of various actions listed under stages-1 & ll of GRAP and citizens/residents are advised to strictly implement and follow respectively, the provisions/charter of GRAP under Stage-I and Stage-II to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of GRAP in NCR,” it said.

“The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect,” it added.