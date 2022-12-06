Capacity Building of Secretary Generals of Atolls Councils of Maldives started

New Delhi : As a part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s approach of ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India is building capacities of civil servants of neighbouring countries to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has entered into an MoU with the Civil Service Commission of Maldives for capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil servants by 2024. The agreement was signed during the state visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to Male on 8th June 2019. As part of the agreement, NCGG is the nodal institution for designing customized training modules after considering the requirements of the countries and their implementation. So far, more than 550 officers of Maldives Civil Service including the Permanent Secretaries of the Govt of Maldives have been imparted training in India. The 18th capacity building programme started in Delhi from the 5th of December for the Secretary Generals of various atolls councils of Maldives.

Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG in his inaugural address, emphasized the role of civil servants in improving the quality of life of people and underlined the need to strengthen women’s role in decision-making. He gave examples of various programmes in India wherein the indomitable spirit of women has been tapped to bring transformation. He shared numerous examples of how with opportunities and an enabling environment, women have brought profound changes in the public service delivery and governance, ensuring transparency and quality in works, water, sanitation, public health and waste management in villages.

He urged the Secretary Generals of various councils of atolls to continue focussing on protecting the environment, improving sanitation and carrying out waste management in a big way, saving energy and promoting circular economy. He said that Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment’ is the way forward. Highlighting that in a true sense this is a reorientation and sensitization programme, he also urged the participants that in next one week, in the context of new learnings and exposure in India, they should think about how to further improve and bring change in administration of atolls to tackle emerging challenges.

The training module includes lessons from various initiatives taken in India such as e-governance, digital India, CPGRAMS, approach to sustainable development goals, public health initiatives, water security on islands among other important areas. It also includes exposure visits to prominent places like the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya, the office of UIDAI, the Parliament, etc. where participants will see the best practices in e-governance.

The inaugural session commenced with a briefing on the structure of the capacity building programme by Prof. Poonam Singh, the Nodal officer (training) and the ways to emulate the learnings. In addition to the civil servants of Maldives, the programme was also attended by other senior officials of the NCGG.