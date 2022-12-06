Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board Dr. Adarsh Pal Vig visits Septage Treatment Plant at Basuaghai in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board Dr. Adarsh Pal Vig visited the Septage Treatment Plant (SeTP) at Basuaghai in Bhubaneswar, yesterday and was appreciative of the nature-based, decentralised technology adopted at the treatment facility.

Terming it “as an excellent facility to manage faecal sludge/septage,” Dr. Vig was particularly happy to see the greenery and landscaping at the plant site and appreciated its development as a Sanitation Park.

Dr. Vig interacted with the transgender group managing the septage treatment plant and lauded their participation and enthusiasm.