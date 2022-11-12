National

Cambodia : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar holds a bilateral meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

New Delhi : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar holds a bilateral meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh.

 

