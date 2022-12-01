Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba launches the Approach paper on Annual Capacity Building Plans for Ministries and Departments of Government of India under “Mission Karmayogi” in Vigyan Bhawan today

New Delhi : In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to improve the Human Resource Management practices in the Government through “Mission Karmayogi”, Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba interacted with Secretaries of all Ministries/Departments on creation of Annual Capacity Building Plans of each Ministry/Department, during a workshop organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) at Vigyan Bhawan today. An Approach paper on Annual Capacity Building Plans prepared by CBC was also launched on the occasion.

At the launch of the Approach Paper for creation of Annual Capacity Building Plans for Ministries/Departments, Shri Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary appreciated the initiatives of CBC and said that, the basic idea of “Mission Karmayogi” is to fulfil the mandate of democratising knowledge across all verticals and levels. He mentioned that within a short span of time, with the help of the Commission, over 1 lakh personnel of M/o Railways and Police forces have been trained under Mission Karmayogi. Over 200 contractual personal staff of several Union Ministers have also been trained.

Shri Gauba stated that Ministries / Departments under GoI have made considerable progress to move closer towards the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to focus on citizen centricity and national priorities. He appreciated various Ministries / Departments for taking up the initiative to start working on developing an Annual Capacity Building Plan.

Hailing efforts of various ministries and departments, Shri Gauba said that Ministries are doing a marvellous work in streamlining the functioning of the government through structured training and enhancing access to learning opportunities, optimising learning ecosystem and inculcating future-readiness from top to bottom level staff.

Shri Gauba echoed the words of the Hon’ble Prime Minister that there is a need to completely transform the government’s capacity building system. The Capacity Building Commission is moving along these lines and making positive impact for the Civil Service fraternity. He added that capacity building plans of the Ministries / Departments should enable officers to acquire overall competency in all spheres of their work. Shri Gauba stressed on the need to replicate best practices of one Ministry to other Ministries.

Shri Gauba also lauded the training module developed by Capacity Building Commission on ‘Stress Management’, calling it as an essential tool for the work force of Government. He favoured deep immersion method and suggested that it should be mainstreamed.

He emphasised the need for Annual Capacity-building plans (ACBPs) for all the Ministries, Departments, Organizations (MDOs) to overcome the challenges that India faced in the past. The Commission is mandated to facilitate the preparation of the Annual Capacity Building Plan for all Government of India Ministries, Departments and Organizations.

Secretaries of several Ministries made presentation on the occasion, enlisting their progress towards preparing Annual Capacity Building Plans for their respective Ministries.