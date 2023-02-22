Cabinet approves the extension of the term of the Twenty-second Law Commission of India upto 31st August, 2024

The Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the term of the Twenty-second Law Commission of India upto 31st August, 2024.

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body, constituted by the Government of India from time to time. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted from time to time. The tenure of present Twenty-second Law Commission of India ends on 20th February, 2023.

The various Law Commission have been able to make important contribution towards the progressive development and codification of Law of the country. The Law Commission has so far submitted 277 Reports.

The Chairperson and Members of the Twenty-second Law Commission have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination and report, being the work in progress. Therefore, the tenure of the Twenty-second Law Commission has been extended upto 31st August, 2024. It will consist of the same composition, which is as under:

(a) a full-time Chairperson;

(b) four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary)

(c) Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex-officio Member;

(d) Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and

(e) Not more than five part-time Members.

The Law Commission during its extended term shall continue to discharge its existing responsibility, as bestowed upon it by order dated 21.02.2020, which, among other things, includes: –

(a) identification of laws which are no longer relevant and recommending for the repeal of obsolete and unnecessary enactments;

(b) suggesting enactment of new legislations as may be necessary to implement the Directive Principles and to attain the objectives set out in the Preamble of the Constitution;

(c) Considering and conveying to the Government its views on any subject relating to law and judicial administration that may be specifically referred to it by the Government through Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Legal Affairs);

(d) Considering the requests for providing research to any foreign countries as may be referred to it by the Government through Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Legal Affairs);

(e) preparing and submitting to the Central Government, from time to time, reports on all issues, matters, studies and research undertaken by it and recommending such reports for effective measures to be taken by the Union or any State; and

(f) performing such other functions as may be assigned to it by the Central Government from time to time.