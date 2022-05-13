New Delhi : There is a casual vacancy in the Council of States from Odisha as per following details: –
|State
|Name of Members
|Reason
|Date of vacancy
|Term Up to
|Odisha
|Shri Subhash Chandra Singh
|Resignation
|21.04.2022
|02.04.2026
2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Odisha to fill up the above–mentioned vacancy in accordance with the following schedule:-
|Sl. No
|Events
|Dates
|Issue of Notifications
|26th May, 2022 (Thursday)
|Last date of making nominations
|02nd June, 2022 (Thursday)
|Scrutiny of nominations
|03rd June, 2022 (Friday)
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|06th June, 2022 (Monday)
|Date of Poll
|13th June, 2022 (Monday)
|Hours of Poll
|09:00 am- 04:00 pm
|Counting of Votes
|13th June, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm
|Date before which election shall be completed
|17th June, 2022 (Friday)
3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.
4. The Chief Secretary, Odisha is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye election.