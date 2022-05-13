New Delhi : There is a casual vacancy in the Council of States from Odisha as per following details: –

State Name of Members Reason Date of vacancy Term Up to Odisha Shri Subhash Chandra Singh Resignation 21.04.2022 02.04.2026

2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Odisha to fill up the above–mentioned vacancy in accordance with the following schedule:-

Sl. No Events Dates Issue of Notifications 26th May, 2022 (Thursday) Last date of making nominations 02nd June, 2022 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations 03rd June, 2022 (Friday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 06th June, 2022 (Monday) Date of Poll 13th June, 2022 (Monday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 13th June, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 17th June, 2022 (Friday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Odisha is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye election.