Bureau of Energy Efficiency Marks 22nd Foundation Day; Union Minister Commends BEE for Innovative Programmes

On this day, March 1, 22 years ago, an organization was set up under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, with the primary objective of reducing energy intensity of the Indian economy. Yes, as the nation makes strides towards energy transition, the 22nd Foundation Day of The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is being celebrated today, March 1, 2024, with the main event being held in the national capital.

The 22nd Foundation Day celebration, which has as its theme “Energy Transition through Electrification and Decarbonization in lndia”, was graced by the Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Shri R. K. Singh. Power Secretary Shri Pankaj Agarwal; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Ajay Tewari; Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad; and Director General, BEE Shri Abhay Bakre were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister launched two of BEE’s Standards and Labeling Programs, one for Packaged Boilers and the other for Commercial Beverage Coolers, also known as Visi Coolers. He also released the inaugural edition of India EV Digest and the fifth edition of State Energy Efficiency Index.

The opening session of the Foundation Day celebration can be watched here.

“BEE has helped India reduce its energy consumption by around 3.5%”

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister congratulated the BEE and said that the BEE has not only lived up to its mission but has also done more than what is expected. “BEE is an organization which has reduced our carbon load appreciably. The efforts of the BEE have resulted in reducing India’s energy consumption by around 3.5%, which is huge for a country like ours. Your efforts have resulted in reduction of carbon dioxide emissions of more than 306 million tonnes per annum. It is primarily because of BEE that India could achieve its NDC target of reducing emission intensity of GDP 11 years ahead of target. BEE’s schemes and programmes have been innovative, world-leading and are being copied across the world.” The Minister informed that more innovative programmes are on the way.

“Need to encourage small and cottage industries too to adopt energy efficiency measures”

The Minister spoke of the need to focus on encouraging small and cottage industries too to adopt energy efficiency measures. “I congratulate the large industry which has adopted energy efficiency measures. However, we have a huge number of small and cottage industries, which are not doing so well in energy efficiency. Focusing on small and cottage industries will be difficult, since numbers are huge. We have to co-opt the states; unless the states become serious about it, we will not be able to reach out to small and cottage industries and implement measures such as energy efficient and green buildings.” The Minister that we would need to include inclusion of green aspects in courses for architects, so that buildings designed by architects will have energy efficiency features.

The Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said that we need to also reach out to the people at large, in order to promote energy efficiency. Speaking of the need to grow responsibly, the Minister said that India will grow in a cleaner fashion, not like the path adopted by developed countries. “Communicating with the people and educating them is a major challenge, which we need to focus more on.”

Speaking about the State Energy Efficiency Index 2023 released today, the Minister observed that it is the more developed states which are doing better. He said that other states should learn from these states and be more forward-looking in their thinking and approach.

Launch of Standards and Labeling Program for Packaged Boilers

On the occasion, a Standards and Labeling Program for Packaged Boilers has been launched, to improve the energy efficiency of packaged boilers and facilitate consumers make informed choices. [Packaged Boiler is a factory-made ready-to- use boiler, used for requirement of steam and hot water for all process industries.]

One star to five star will be awarded to each packaged boiler based on its thermal efficiency on the Net Calorific Value (NCV) basis in %, with 1-star being the minimum energy performance level. The program specifies the essential characteristics for packaged boilers being manufactured, commercially purchased, sold, or imported in India, under the scope of IS 13979:1994. The program is being launched under voluntary phase, valid up to 31st December, 2026.

The penetration of EE label boilers is expected to increase from 10% in 2024 to 100% in 2033. The next 10 years of implementation of S&L program for packaged boilers, from 2024 to 2033, is expected to lead to cumulative energy savings of ~ 3.1 million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (TOE) and emission reduction of 7.23 million Tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

A brief note on the S&L Program for Packaged Boilers can be found here and a more detailed brochure on the program can be found here .

Launch of Standards and Labelling Program for Visi Cooler

The occasion witnessed the addition of another product – Commercial Beverage Cooler, also known as Visi Cooler – to BEE’s S&L Programs. The Standards and Labeling Program for commercial beverage cooler has been launched under voluntary phase, with validity till 31st December, 2026.

The star rating will be based on equivalent volume (Litres) and annual energy consumption. The labeling fee for affixation of label on each unit (Commercial Beverage Coolers) will be 5 rupees for 1st year, 10 rupees for 2nd year and 15 rupees for the 3rd year onwards till it becomes mandatory. In mandatory regime, the labeling fee will be 35 rupees.

The implementation of the star label for commercial beverage cooler is expected to yield energy savings of 11.67 Billion kWh between 2024 and 2034, accompanied by a potential reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 8.35 Million tons in the same time period.

Visi Coolers are self-contained bottle coolers with a transparent glass front door, used to store bottled or canned beverages for sale in retail outlets. They are used by various businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and supermarkets that sell packaged beverages. The S&L Program is being launched, in recognition of the anticipated growth of these coolers and hence to improve their energy efficiency.

A brief note on the S&L Program for Visi Coolers can be found here and a more detailed brochure on the program can be found here .

Release of Maiden Edition of India EV Digest

The Foundation Day witnessed the release of the maiden edition of India EV Digest brought out by BEE in light of the growth of electric vehicles in the country as well as the need to spruce up the EV adoption, for the nation to remain aligned with its target of achieving 30% share of EVs in overall vehicle sales by the year 2030. Considering the 49% expected CAGR in EVs during 2022-2030 and the pivotal role of state governments in creating impact through policies conducive for adoption of e-mobility, BEE has examined implementation status of e-mobility programmes at state level, based on 15 criteria. These criteria encompass provisions in the state EV policies, tariff-related provisions in state tariff orders, deployment of public EV charging infrastructure, e-mobility awareness activities, as well as promotion of e-mobility in public transportation segment.

“India EV Digest-2023” edition presents current e-mobility policy and regulatory regime at National and sub-national levels, market trends across the e-mobility ecosystem and recommends ways forward for states. Recommendations include creating awareness, managing demand and supply-side incentives for e-mobility adoption in accordance with state EV policies, coordinating with state DISCOMs, monitoring timely grant of connection to public charging stations and more aggressive role for state nodal agencies such as creation of EV Accelerator Cells to serve as single-window entity for coordination and implementation of e-mobility programmes in respective states.

A note on India EV Digest can be found here , and the full Digest can be accessed here .

Release of State Energy Efficiency Index 2023

Another important product to be released at the event has been the fifth edition of The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI), initiated by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in association with Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), to evaluate the annual progress of energy efficiency implementation in the states. The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) identifies and addresses gaps concerning state-level energy efficiency policies, programmes, and investments. This assumes importance given that Energy efficiency (EE) is the cheapest, fastest and cleanest solution to complement renewable energy in addressing climate change and achieving energy security.

The SEEI 2023 assesses the performance of 36 states and UTs using 65 qualitative, quantitative, and outcome-based indicators measures. distributed across seven (7) demand sectors: buildings, industry, municipal services, transport, agriculture, electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives.

In SEEI 2023, the states and UTs are categorized as ‘Front runner’ (>=60), ‘Achiever’ (50-59.75), ‘Contender’ (30-49.75), and ‘Aspirant’ (<30) based on their total scores. Furthermore, to enable peer-to-peer comparison of performance, all the states and UTs are classified into four groups based on their total final energy consumption (TFEC): Group 1 (>15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE)), Group 2 (5-15 MTOE), Group 3 (1-5 MTOE), and Group 4 (<1 MTOE). The top-performing states in each group are Karnataka (Group 1), Andhra Pradesh (Group 2), Assam (Group 3), and Chandigarh (Group 4).

With an overall score of 86.5 out of 100, Karnataka is the top-performing state in SEEI 2023. With the only active “Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy,” the state has implemented significant measures in the buildings, industries, transport, municipal services, and agriculture sectors. The second-highest performer, Andhra Pradesh, with a score of 83.25 out of 100, has adopted a multi-faceted approach to energy efficiency involving policy formulation, financial incentives, capacity-building, and collaborative initiatives across various sectors.

In SEEI 2023, fifteen (15) states have improved their scores compared to SEEI 2021-22. Notably, four states—Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana—have demonstrated significant progress, improving by over 10 points relative to SEEI 2021-22. Notably, the most improved states in this assessment are Maharashtra and Haryana, witnessing significant score increases of 18.5 and 17 points, respectively, resulting in an overall score of 72 each.

More details on SEEI 2023 can be found here , and the Index itself can be accessed here .

Exhibition on Electric Mobility and another exhibition on Electric Cooking

The celebration featured an exhibition on Electric Mobility and Electric Cooking, which was inaugurated by the Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister. The exhibition has been set up to contribute to the aim of promoting electric vehicles on roads and efficient cooking in households.

The electric mobility exhibition presented electric vehicles, electric vehicle chargers, Batteries and Battery swapping systems. EV Products from prominent manufacturers, namely Delta, TVS motors, Statiq, Servotech, Sukoon, Mercedes, MG Motors, Kia India, Hyundai Motors Private Limited, Sun Mobility, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, Tata Motors, Ather Energy, GODI, Mahindra and EESL were presented to the public.

India has committed at COP26 to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 45% from the 2005 level by the year 2030. Sustainable transportation is one of many initiatives undertaken by the government towards achieving this goal. With the view of reducing oil imports and environmental pollution, the Government of India has been promoting manufacturing and adoption of Electric Vehicles in the country.

The transition towards electric mobility in road transport offers India an opportunity to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, thereby ensuring energy security & lowering fossil fuel imports. India is the world’s third largest automotive manufacturer, making EVs a potential source of economic growth and exports. Various government initiatives and incentives have resulted in tremendous growth in EV adoption in recent past, witnessing average EV sales growth of around 50% in the last five years.

The transport sector accounts for 14% of total final energy consumption in India. Road transport is the largest oil-consuming sector in India (accounting for 44% of final consumption in 2021) and it is the fastest growing. Road transport accounts for 12% of country-related carbon dioxide emissions and constitutes 92% of all transport-related energy demand and 94% of transport-related CO2 emissions.

The Minister also inaugurated and visited the e-cooking exhibition.

Also read: National Efficient Cooking Programme launched, to promote affordable and energy-efficient induction cookers

“Energy efficiency is a low-hanging fruit in our way to energy transition”

Additional Secretary, Shri Ajay Tewari congratulated the BEE and said that the organization is now intricately linked with national and international organizations working in the field of energy efficiency. He said that India is going to have one of the biggest carbon markets in the world. He said that while energy conservation and energy efficiency are two pillars of energy transition, energy efficiency is a low-hanging fruit to which BEE has contributed immensely. “Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT), Star Labelling of appliances and UJALA scheme have made their mark. The time has now come for electric mobility and e-cooking.”

In his welcome address, DG, BEE, Shri Abhay Bakre said: “I appreciate the effort of our partners from the public and private sectors, as well as multilateral agencies. Their unwavering support and guidance are pivotal in advancing key BEE programs and initiatives, reflecting a shared commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future.”

Technical Sessions

The celebration will also have a technical session on carbon market and another on Policy & Regulatory landscape to accelerate Energy Transition in the Transport sector through Electrification. There will also be presentations by states on EV Infrastructure.

The technical sessions can be watched here and here.

More on BEE

The BEE is implementing several other innovative energy efficiency schemes and national programs, such as the PAT Scheme, Standards and Labelling for Energy Efficient Appliances, Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) and Demand Side Management.

BEE is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It assists in developing policies and strategies with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy. BEE coordinates with designated consumers, designated agencies, and other organizations to identify and utilize the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Energy Conservation Act.

The mission of the Bureau is to assist in developing policies and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles, within the overall framework of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The Vision of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE): To improve Energy Intensity of Indian Economy thereby contributing towards sustainable development of country. Read more about BEE here.