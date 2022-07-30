Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022: First Batch of 1007 pilgrims received at yatra station in Rajouri

RAJOURI : First batch of 1007 Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was today received here at Yatra Station by Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal.

The pilgrims included 600 males, 395 females and 12 children.

Officers who were present on the occasion were DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range; Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; AD FCS&CA, Arief Lone and other concerned officers.

Attal Peethadeshwar Shri Shri 1008 Swami Vishwatma Nand Sarswati Ji Maharaj was also present during the event.

The DC also took stock of varied facilities put in place for the brief stay of the pilgrims at the yatra station including drinking water, power supply, toilet facilities, langer, facilities sanitation, medicare, security etc.

He asked the concerned officers to make all possible efforts so that the yatris don’t feel any inconvenience during their journey.