Budget allocation of Tourism Ministry for 2021-22 increased to Rs. 2026.77 Crore as against the outlay Rs. 1260.00 Crore approved for revised Budget Plan 2020-21

New Delhi: The outlay for Annual Budget 2021-22 of Ministry of Tourism is Rs. 2026.77 Crore as against the outlay (Rs. 1260.00 Crore) approved for the revised Budget Plan 2020-21. Briefing media about the various budgetary provisions benefitting the tourism sector in New Delhi today, Secretary Tourism, Shri Arvind Singh said that the annual outlay in FY 2021-22 is 61% higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2020-21.Out of the proposed budget allocation of Rs 2026.77 crores, about Rs 950.00 crores would be used for creation of tourism infrastructure at different destinations spread over different States and about Rs. 670 crores would be spent on tourism promotional activities, the Secretary explained. The remaining allocation would be used for funding other Schemes like Capacity Building for Service Providers, Champion Service Sector Scheme among others, the Secretary said.

Shri Arvind Singh said we are confident that with emphasis on the infrastructure creation that we have seen in the budget, it will help to improve connectivity for Domestic and International travellers. Shri Arvind added that developing expressways will provide better connectivity to tourist sites along these routes and contribute to the growth and development of tourism sector in the country. Overall better road, air and train connectivity will benefit the tourism sector the tourism sector. The Aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB coach on tourist routes willalso give a better travel experience to passengers. The Union Budget 2021-22 now takes this concept further as it provides for introduction of aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB coach on tourist routes to give a better travel experience to passengers. This initiative will go a long way to promote tourism to destinations where Vista Dome Coaches are introduced.

Shri Singh emphasised that the vaccination drive will help to curb the spread of Corona Pandemic which will generate confidence among travellers and help revivedomestic tourism, and also fast-track international tourism once the situation normalizes around the globe. In India, we are having one of the largest world’s largest vaccination drives.

Shri Singh further explained that opening of Wellness Centres in urban as well as rural areas would give fillip to wellness tourism in the country and propagate the theme of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Shri Singh added that the change in MSME definition during Covid pandemic has also brought relief to travel and hospitality sector.