Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s MP Afzal Ansari has been disqualified as Lok Sabha member after he was convicted in a criminal case. He was sentenced to 4-year jail by the Additional Sessions Judge, MP and MLA Court of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Afzal Ansari was a Member of Parliament from the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member is disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.