Bring Home Samsung’s All-New 32-inch HD TV with Three-Side Bezel-Less Display for an Undisrupted Content Viewing Experience

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s No. 1 TV brand, today unveiled its latest 32-inch high-definition TV with three-side bezel-less display that offers entertainment without boundaries along with a range of smart features. This TV has been designed to deliver an impeccable viewing experience to consumers looking for a compact yet feature-loaded television for their dynamic needs.

The new TV will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart with attractive no-cost EMI options starting as low as INR 1,499. There will be attractive early bird cashback offers available during the festive season on Flipkart.

Powered by High Dynamic Range and PurColor technologies, this TV offers a wide spectrum of colors to deliver optimal picture performance in the darkest and brightest scenes alike. The Ultra Clean View technology analyses the original content and provides high quality images with minimal distortion while the Contrast Enhancer offers the viewer an immersive picture quality with enhanced depth.

The new television is armed with Dolby Digital Plus that provides a 3D surround sound effect, delivering a truly cinematic experience to the viewers in the comfort of their homes.

Designed aesthetically for smaller rooms, this stylish TV is packed with a slew of multi-functional features such as PC Mode, Game Mode, Screen Mirroring among others that makes it high on utility for the consumers. For content lovers, while the Universal Guide helps a viewer quickly decide what they want to watch as per their preference, Samsung TV Plus offers a 55+ global and local free channels such as Republic TV, Discovery TV etc., to the consumers.

“The new 32-inch three-side bezel-less smart TV is the latest addition to our Smart TV portfolio. It’s the perfect choice for consumers who are looking for a compact TV that offers great viewing experience and can be doubled as home office screen or gaming monitor. During this festive season, we are partnering with Flipkart to bring a unique opportunity for our consumers to buy this multi-functional TV along with exciting cashback offers,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Smart Features

Universal Guide

Minimizing the time users spend on searching the right content on television, the all-new 32-inch television comes with Universal Content Guide that helps them decide what they want to watch right away. The smart feature helps users find their favorite movies & TV shows from a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps.

Samsung TV Plus

The latest TV also offers an array of 55 global and local live channels such as Republic TV, Discovery TV and others for free. The viewer can access this wide variety of channels by simply logging into their Samsung TV Plus account.

PC Mode

With hybrid workplace culture, the new TV offers the ease to transform the television into personal computer. The feature enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud seamlessly. Users can also use wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen experience.

Game Mode

To help consumers unwind after a long day, the 32-inch high-definition television has been packed with Game Mode that offers a better frame transition and low-latency for the ultimate gaming experience.

Web Browser

The newest TV allows consumers to surf their favorite websites through the inbuilt browser on the television itself.

Screen Mirroring

The TV also allows users to freely play content from their mobile phones or any other device on their TV via screen mirroring facilitating seamless collaboration and entertainment.