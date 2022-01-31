Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti, Sena Medal took over the charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) as Commander today

The outgoing Sub Area Commander Brigadier Chauhan was instrumental in developing an excellent working relationship with the State government and in maintaining and promoting the footprint of the Armed Forces in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

“The contribution of Brigadier Prashant Chauhan, Sena Medal meeting the aspirations of troops, veterans and widows and the respect that all ex-servicemen gained in the community during his leadership role will be missed”, a senior veteran commented.

Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti, Sena Medal, will now take over the reins of the Sub Area. During his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti carries the experience of numerous important operational and administrative appointments, both in India and abroad.