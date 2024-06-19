Breaking Barriers: 18th MIFF Screens Films in Indian Sign Language & Audio Descriptions for Divyang Students

Divyang students from Sanskar Dham Vidyalaya and Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Mumbai, enjoyed a special screening of films interpreted in Indian Sign Language at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) today. The curated package included episodes of “Little Krishna,” “The Crossover,” and “Jai Jagannath,” all interpreted in Indian Sign Language and with special audio descriptions.

The special event was graced by notable figures including Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO of India Signing Hands; Brij Kothari, Faculty at IIT Delhi; Abraham Uthup, Senior VP at Toonz Media; Methil Devika, Dancer & Researcher; Prithul Kumar, Festival Director & Joint Secretary, Broadcasting, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Sreerag M, Officer on Special Duty, Films, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

More than 50 students from Sanskar Dham Vidyalaya and Victoria Memorial School for the Blind attended the special screening, giving an overwhelming response to the films showcased.

The organizers highlighted that, for the first time ever, the entire MIFF team has been sensitized and trained to ensure a culture of inclusivity and empathy at MIFF 2024. Additionally, the venue has been restructured to be Divyang-friendly, allowing persons with disabilities to fully enjoy the films at the festival.

Alok Kejriwal, Founder of India Signing Hands, appreciated the efforts taken by NFDC and the MIFF team. He expressed gratitude for creating a friendly atmosphere and providing the necessary facilities for Divyang individuals to watch films at MIFF.