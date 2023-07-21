Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following ruckus over the issue of Manipur violence and other issues

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed disruption over Manipur violence and other issues on the second consecutive day today. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after first adjournment at 12 Noon, members from Congress, DMK, JD(U), Shiv Sena (UBT), and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over the issue. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House over the Manipur issue. Members from BRS, BSP, Samajwadi Party, and others were on their feet. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated that the government is ready for discussion, and alleged that opposition is not allowing the House to take up discussion on the Manipur issue. Some BJP members from West Bengal raised slogans against the TMC government over violence in the State. Amid ruckus, the Presiding Officer urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function, but they continued with their sloganeering leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, a similar scene was witnessed as opposition members were in the well. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh charged that the opposition is not serious about the issue and does not want to hold a discussion. He said, it is a serious issue and the government has already made clear that it is ready for discussion. Treasury bench members also raised counter slogans. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged for order in the House, but his appeal went heeded and he adjourned the House till 12 Noon.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 2.30 PM, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was announcing the decisions of the Business Advisory Committee regarding allocation of time for discussion on different legislations, Aam Aadmi Party members created a noisy scene over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023. Other opposition members were also on their feet leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

In the morning when the Upper House met, the Chairman announced the decisions of the Business Advisory Committee regarding the allocation of time for government business including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023. Aam Aadmi Party members protested over it. Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party objected alleging that the bill related to NCT Delhi is unconstitutional. K Keshav Rao of BRS said, it should not be taken up in the House as the matter is sub-judice. However, the Chairman disagreed with the argument. Pramod Tiwari of Congress tried to raise the issue of Manipur violence. Derek O’Brien of TMC objected to expunging some words from yesterday’s proceedings which were used in reference to Manipur violence. Following this, opposition members from Congress, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Left, and others created noisy scenes. Treasury bench members also raised counter slogans. The Chairman urged for order in the House. However, pandemonium prevailed and the House was adjourned till 2:30 PM.