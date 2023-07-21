National

More than 91.6 % cane dues cleared in ongoing sugar season; 99.9% dues cleared in previous season

By OdAdmin

With a view to facilitate payments of outstanding dues to the sugarcane farmers, the Central Government has taken various steps in the form of policy interventions from time to time as and when required, which are as under:

  1. Central Government fixes Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane having regard to the factors mentioned in Clause 3(1) of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966.
  2. Minimum Selling Price of sugar was fixed to prevent fall in ex-mill prices of sugar & accumulation of cane arrears (initially at ₹ 29/ kg w.e.f 07-06-2018; revised to ₹ 31/kg w.e.f. 14-02-2019).
  3. Financial assistance of more than ₹ 18,000 crore extended to mills resulting in clearance of farmers’ dues during 7 years i.e. sugar season 2014-15 to 2020-21.
  4. Diversion of surplus sugar to production of ethanol led to improved financial conditions of sugar mills. As a result, they are able to clear cane dues early.

As a result of these measures, about 99.9% of cane dues up to sugar seasons 2020-21 have been cleared. For the previous sugar season 2021-22, more than 99.9% cane dues have been cleared and in the current Sugar Season 2022-23, about 91.6 % cane dues are cleared as on17.07.2023.

As per information received from State Governments, total overdue payment to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills during the last five years including current year, year-wise and state-wise is given at Annexure.

Payment of cane dues to farmers is a continuous process and from the Annexure it may be seen that the outstanding cane arrears are decreasing continuously during last five years.

The powers have been delegated and vested with the State Governments/UTs for monitoring the cane price payment position of sugar factories on periodical basis and in case of delay in payments, suitable action is taken by them.

 

ANNEXURE

 

Status of Cane Price Payment (In Cr. Rs.) as on 17.07.2023
Statement showing total overdue payment to sugarcane farmers  by sugar mills  during the last 5 years including the current year, year-wise and state-wise
  SS 2018-19 SS 2019-20 SS 2020-21 SS 2021-22 SS 2022-23
State Payable Paid Arrear Payable Paid Arrear Payable Paid Arrear Payable Paid Arrear Payable Paid Arrear
Uttar Pradesh 33048 33048 0 35898 35898 0 33014 33010 4 35201 35155 46 38051 31736 6315
Maharashtra 23414 23394 20 14157 14157 0 32145 32086 59 43313 43281 32 35524 34893 631
Karnataka 12093 12089 4 10636 10636 0 13519 13519 0 20632 20632 0 19730 19603 127
Gujarat 3199 3199 0 2973 2973 0 3149 3149 0 3891 3891 0 3363 1712 1651
Tamil Nadu 2839 2766 73 2418 2418 0 2672 2672 0 3543 3543 0 3708 3564 144
Bihar 2393 2343 50 2039 2000 39 1440 1436 4 1578 1578 0 2153 2139 14
Haryana 2289 2289 0 2374 2374 0 2628 2628 0 2727 2727 0 2862 2596 266
Punjab 2399 2399 0 1740 1738 2 1881 1875 6 2308 2274 34 2572 2359 213
Madhya Pradesh 1212 1212 0 877 877 0 141 141 0 1839 1839 0 1771 1762 9
Uttarakhand 1170 1062 108 1316 1316 0 1219 1219 0 1531 1528 3 1697 1634 63
Andhra Pradesh 1499 1477 22 876 840 36 635 635 0 662 662 0 659 630 29
Telangana 734 734 0 415 415 0 365 365 0 662 662 0 805 791 14
Chhattisgarh 315 315 0 208 208 0 190 190 0 264 264 0 266 243 23
Others 119 119 0 4 4 0 77 77 0 120 120 0 75 75 0
Total 86723 86446 277 75931 75854 77 93075 93002 73 118271 118156 115 113236 103737 9499

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply today in the Rajya Sabha.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.