Borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi: BJP chief J P Nadda on India-China face- off

New Delhi: Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh,violent face-off took place with Chinese Army.Indian Army gave befitting reply.Unfortunately,we lost our 3 army men says BJP President JP Nadda.

I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary. Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi’s India says BJP President JP Nadda.

