Border Roads Organisation has opened the strategic Zoji La Pass on the Greater Himalayan Range after a closure of only 68 days.

The Zoji La pass at 11 thousand 650 feet, acts as a gateway between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. It was kept open for traffic till the 6th of January this year through relentless snow clearance operations amidst tough weather conditions.

Last year, Zoji La Pass was closed for 73 days and 160 to 180 days in the years before.

The Defence Ministry said, Razdan Pass which provides the only road connectivity between the Gurez Sector and the Kashmir Valley has also been successfully reopened today after a gap of 58 days.

Other important passes at Sadhna, Pharkiyan Gali and Zamindar Gali have been kept open throughout the winter season.