Bollywood Icon Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces with APL APOLLO PIPES as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi : In a momentous stride, APL APOLLO PIPES, India’s foremost structural pipes enterprise, introduces the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as “Big B,” as their illustrious brand ambassador. Leveraging their remarkable 35-year heritage and embracing the “Make in India” ethos, APL APOLLO PIPES embarks on an ambitious journey to amplify its brand influence nationwide through this pivotal collaboration. The company’s mission is to provide top-tier, cost-effective solutions to consumers, extending to a diverse array of products, including pipes, fittings, bathroom fixtures, and water storage solutions. APL APOLLO PIPES steadfastly upholds its commitment to quality and affordability.

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic career and numerous accolades, embodying longevity and trustworthiness, render this collaboration impeccable. Harnessing the immense fan following and global allure of this cinematic legend, APL APOLLO PIPES intends to augment its existing market supremacy while broadening its nationwide brand visibility. This two-year alliance will witness the esteemed Bollywood veteran as the face of the brand across diverse media platforms, encompassing print, electronic media, outdoor, and in-store promotional materials.

Reflecting on the announcement, Mr Sameer Gupta, Managing Director at APL APOLLO PIPES said, “The illustrious persona of Amitabh Bachchan aligns perfectly with APL Apollo’s commitment towards reinforcing our nation’s infrastructure backbone with the Make in India initiative. This dynamic partnership will focus on amplifying our market penetration, further reinforcing our strong local presence and contributing towards the growth of our nation’s infrastructure.”