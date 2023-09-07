BLR Airport’s Mango Export Soars by 124% in 2023

Bengaluru : As the mango season has drawn to a close, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) has recorded a remarkable surge in mango exports setting a new benchmark when compared to the previous year. Demonstrating a consistent upward trend in exports, BLR Airport has achieved an impressive 124% growth in mango exports for this season compared to the previous year, establishing a three-year tonnage record.

In 2023, BLR Airport processed an export of 6,84,648 kgs of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from the 3,05,521 kgs exported in the previous year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an impressive 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported.

BLR Airport’s expansive export network spans more than 60 international destinations. Particularly noteworthy is the thriving export of mangoes to the United States this year, where prominent metropolitan regions such as Dallas Fort Worth, Washington D.C., and San Francisco have played a pivotal role in fostering this growth.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) remarked, “BLR Airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume shares across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of South India’s mangoes. Our unwavering commitment to streamlined cool-port export operations underscores BLR Airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”

As BLR Airport continues to strengthen its cargo operations, it remains dedicated to its vital role as a bridge between Indian producers and global markets. This commitment significantly contributes to the growth of India’s agricultural and export sectors, fostering economic resilience and expanding the nation’s global presence.