New Delhi : In a big breaking, with a big win for the second time in Gujarat elections the state led BJP party is all set to form the government with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, who will be taking oath at 2pm on 12th December.

Besides, the oath taking ceremony will be attended by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Notably, BJP has won 5 seats and is leading on 150 of the total 182 seats in the state.