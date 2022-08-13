BJP sweeps Panchayat elections in Goa

Bhartiya Janata Party has swept Panchayat elections in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that BJP has won over 150 panchayats out of 186. State BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, around 800 to 900 of our panch members have been elected.

The counting of votes was taken up yesterday. Though the elections were not held on party lines, the candidates were backed by different political parties. The panchayat elections, which were held on Wednesday, had recorded a voter turnout of 78.70 percent. Around 5,038 candidates were in the fray from 1,464 wards.