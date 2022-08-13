National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.71 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.71 Cr (2,07,71,62,098) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,75,92,966 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,17,969) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10412972
2nd Dose 10098080
Precaution Dose 6530107
FLWs 1st Dose 18432711
2nd Dose 17683958
Precaution Dose 12696024
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39717969
2nd Dose 29056266
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61444491
2nd Dose 51709343
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559998781
2nd Dose 510788919
Precaution Dose 39013299
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203787996
2nd Dose 195766351
Precaution Dose 24104293
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127508693
2nd Dose 122354870
Precaution Dose 36056975
Precaution Dose 11,84,00,698
Total 2,07,71,62,098

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,19,264. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 20,018 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,93,112.

 

15,815 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,62,802 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.99 Cr (87,99,00,242) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.36%.

