India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.71 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.71 Cr (2,07,71,62,098) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,75,92,966 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,17,969) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412972 2nd Dose 10098080 Precaution Dose 6530107 FLWs 1st Dose 18432711 2nd Dose 17683958 Precaution Dose 12696024 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39717969 2nd Dose 29056266 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61444491 2nd Dose 51709343 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559998781 2nd Dose 510788919 Precaution Dose 39013299 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203787996 2nd Dose 195766351 Precaution Dose 24104293 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127508693 2nd Dose 122354870 Precaution Dose 36056975 Precaution Dose 11,84,00,698 Total 2,07,71,62,098

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,19,264. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 20,018 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,93,112.

15,815 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,62,802 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.99 Cr (87,99,00,242) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.36%.