BJP President JP Nadda on a two-day visit to Nagaland

BJP National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Nagaland beginning today, September 15. Mr. Nadda will address a public meeting at old Riphyim village in the Wokha district this afternoon. He will then proceed to Kohima to address the BJP leaders at the Capital Cultural Hall.

BJP President will also hold meeting with state legislators and Rajya Sabha MP at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister. Mr. Nadda will then meet Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the evening.

On September 16, BJP President is scheduled to visit two churches in Kohima, and thereafter hold a public meeting with the intellectuals and professionals at Police Complex in Choumukedima district. The BJP President is also expected to meet the members of the State Core committee before leaving for Delhi tomorrow.