SC accepts BCCI’s proposed change in its constitution; Sourav Ganguly to continue as President & Jay Shah as Secretary

Supreme Court has allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution relating to the cooling-off period for the president, secretary among other office-bearers.

This amendment may enable board President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to have longer tenures in BCCI. The Supreme Court was hearing the matter of changing BCCI rules relating to the “cooling off” period for the president, secretary and other office bearers. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli allowed BCCI to amend its constitution.

