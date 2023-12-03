BJP got absolute majority in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies while Congress winning in Telangana

New EDelhi: Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana is underway. Latest trends available show that the BJP is heading for a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while Congress is leading in Telangana.

In Rajasthan, voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies. Election Commission has postponed the polls in one assembly seat following the death of a candidate. Trends are available for all 199 seats. BJP is leading in 112 seats, while ruling Congress is ahead in 71 constituencies, and others in 16 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in Sardarpura Assembly constituency. Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk assembly seat. Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi is trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Nathdwara seat. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading by over 28 thousand votes in Jhotwara constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, trends are available for all 230 seats. Ruling BJP is leading in 161 seats, Congress in 66 and others in 3 seats.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh is ahead from Budhni seat by over 29 thousand votes. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel are also leading. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is leading in Chhindwara.

In his initial reaction, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, collective leadership and hard work of the party workers.

In Chhattisgarh, trends are available for all 90 seats. BJP is leading in 54 constituencies, Congress in 33 and others in 3.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in Patan constituency. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh is leading in Rajnandgaon seat. Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo is trailing by over 4 thousand votes in Ambikapur.

Mr. Raman Singh said that people rejected the Bhupesh Baghel government and showed trust in the promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that women and farmers in the state supported the BJP.

In Telangana, trends are available for 119 seats. Congress is leading in 65, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 39 seats, BJP is in 8, while AIMIM in 6 constituencies. Others are leading in 1 seat.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is trailing in Kamareddy constituency, while he is leading in Gajwel.

Counting began at 8 this morning amid tight security. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and only people holding valid passes are being allowed to enter the counting centres.

Counting for Mizoram assembly elections will be taken up tomorrow.