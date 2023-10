On Wednesday, senior leader Manas Mangaraj assumed the role of BJD’s Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha, succeeding Sulata Deo. The BJD made this appointment effective immediately, stating in a press release, ‘Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, MP, Rajya Sabha, is hereby appointed as Chief Whip of the Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.’