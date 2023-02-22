BIS Signs MoU with IIT Guwahati, IIT Gandhinagar and NIT Calicut for establishing ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Guwahati, IIT Gandhinagar and NIT Calicut for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes. This is an initiative towards institutionalizing its engagement with the eminent institutes of the country for securing active participation of academia in standards formulation and making teaching of Indian standards an integral part of the curriculum.

The BIS Standardization Chair is created for research and development, teaching and training in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment in the country with focus on the areas of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical, Earthquake Engineering, Development and Management of water resources and renewable energy projects, Infrastructure Development, Medical Biotechnology & Nanotechnology, Biomaterials, etc. This will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the field of science and various disciplines.

On this occasion, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS said that the MoUs between the premier academic institutes and BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs. He also emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing. He further expressed his anticipation that technology innovation and standards development shall be interwoven seamlessly to foster development.

Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director IIT Guwahati; Prof Rajat Moona, Director IIT Gandhinagar; Prof Prasad Krishna, Director NIT Calicut (connected through VC) assured commitment towards this initiative and agreed to take forward the collaboration with BIS.