Bhubaneswar: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar today. CM Naveen Patnaik and Bill Gates had a wonderful discussion on our technology driven farmer empowerment initiatives, several welfare initiatives like #JagaMission, Mission Shakti, OdishaSchool Transformation, BSKY and healthcare transformation.

CM Naveen Patnaik appreciate the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for supporting innovation in extending inclusive benefits to our people. Thanked him for his praise for #Odisha’s welfare initiatives and our success in different sectors through #5T transformative governance.

Earlier Bill Gates Visits Agriculture Monitoring Centre In Krushi Bhawan Where Government Officials Use Digital Public Infrastructure To Give Farmers Real-Time Guidance. Bill Gates & his team in Maa Mangala Biju Adarsha Colony in Bhubaneswar. Microsoft co-founder & philanthropist BillGates was briefed by DC Anu Garg & Principal Secy of UD Dept G Mathi Vathanan on the working of Jaga Mission & Mukta scheme. Bill Gates Visits Mission Shakti Bazaar . Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata Rout Karthikeyan apprises the Microsoft co-founder about the handcrafted products made by women self help groups at the Mission Shakti Bazaar.