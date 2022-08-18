New Delhi : The bilateral exercise, Ex UDARASHAKTI between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) culminated at the RMAF Air Base Kuantan on 16 Aug 2022

Spanning four days, the exercise saw the two Air Forces work in cohesion through a series of complex aerial combat drills in multiple domains and exercise settings. The exercise was characterised by the display of a high degree of professionalism by all participants.

Ex UDARASHAKTI provided both the Air Forces, an opportunity to share each others’ best practices. The culmination of the exercise was marked by a traditional closing ceremony and a seven aircraft formation flypast of Su-30MKI & Su-30 MKM aircraft over the air base. The IAF team will now fly to Darwin, Australia to participate in Ex PITCH BLACK-22.