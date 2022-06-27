Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Inaugurated First Phase of Ganga Driveway and Atal Path-II

Patna: RODIC Consultants Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL), has taken on the JP Gangapath and Atal Path projects for the Bihar government.

RODIC Consultants Private Limited, which was founded in the year 2000, has successfully established itself as a renowned design, engineering, and project management firm offering a broad range of consulting services in the infrastructure sector. The ultimate goal of RODIC is to develop project sites as “Smart Construction Sites” in order to achieve safe, efficient, and high-quality construction.

On Friday, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated three major road projects in the state capital, including the 7.4-kilometer-long first phase of the JP Ganga Path from Digha to PMCH. The other two projects launched were the second phase of the Atal Path, which cost Rs69.55 crore, and the Mithapur arm of the Kabigahiya rail overbridge (ROB), which cost Rs23 crore.

JP Ganga Path, a 20-kilometer route connecting Digha and Didarganj, is known to as Patna’s Marine Drive. From Digha to Didarganj, the JP Gangapath project consists of a 14.6 km elevated structure with a divided four-lane carriageway and auxiliary services. The project road aims to ease the present traffic congestion along several city roads in this area and give new connectivity between Patna’s eastern and western areas.

The second phase of the Atal Path connects Digha to the JP Gangapath Rotary Leg at Ch. 00+200, and comprises a flyover, an underpass, slope and toe wall protection, and a RE wall

RODIC uses its owned DRONES to virtually monitor progress of the project. The company makes high-precision data collected reports on the as-built state of the site and keeps track of progress and identifies non-conformances, while also supporting informed decision-making on project planning and management.