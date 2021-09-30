Big relief for farmers, Centre postpones paddy procurement in Punjab & Haryana due to heavy rainfall

New Delhi : It has been reported that due to recent heavy downpour in the States of Punjab & Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed.

Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of Paddy under MSP would commence from 11th October 2021 in states of Punjab & Haryana.

The procurement and milling period for KMS 2021-22 for Punjab was October 1, 2021 and Haryana was September 25, 2021.

All the agencies have been directed to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy w.e.f. 11 th October 2021 in the states of Punjab and Haryana.