Bhupender Yadav takes charge as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Shri Bhupender Yadav today assumed charge as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on 11th June 2024. He was greeted at the office at Paryavaran Bhawan by Secretary Ms. Leena Nandan, Secretary(EF&CC) and other senior officials of the ministry. Shri Kirtivardhan Singh also assumed charge as Minister of State.

Briefing the media after assuming the charge, the Union Minister thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister for giving him this opportunity and said he is ready to discharge his duties and responsibilities in the Ministry. He also welcomed his colleague Shri Kirtivardhan Singh, Minister of State. He said many steps have been taken by this Ministry in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi and that the Government was moving ahead taking environment and development together. He also said that the focus will remain on initiatives such as Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. He said that globally there is an environment crisis and Hon’ble PM announced Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment at the Glasgow, Climate Conference 2021. He also said that Mission LiFE seeks to mobilize individuals for climate-positive behavior and to create an ecosystem to reinforce and enable environmental-friendly self-sustainable behaviours. It upholds mindful consumption rather than mindless consumption.

Hon’ble Minister for MoEF&CC also said that the government believes environmental conservation and development can go hand in hand. He said that Hon’ble PM has also started a plantation initiative “एक पेड़ माँ के नाम” to counter escalating global warming and urged all citizens to take part in this initiative, launched by Hon’ble PM on World Environment Day, 2024 to promote mass plantation. This will help combat rising temperature, desertification and challenges facing biological diversity.

After assuming the charge, the Minister also held a meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry where he was briefed on the key initiatives and policy issues of the Ministry.