Bhupender Yadav briefs the media on the First Employment Working Group meeting in Jodhpur on 2-4th February

New Delhi : Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav today briefed the media on the First Employment Working Group meeting to be held in Jodhpur on 2-4th February 2023. He said India is hosting the prestigious G20 summit this year, which is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The importance of this event lies in the fact that the G20 countries represent close to 85% of the world GDP, 3/4th of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, he added. Giving details of the events Shri Yadav said Employment Working Group under the Indian presidency of G20 has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all.

The meetings will take place as follows

1 st EWG Meet Jodhpur, 2 nd – 4 th Feb ‘23

EWG Meet Jodhpur, 2 – 4 Feb ‘23 2 nd EWG Guwahati 3 rd – 5 th Apr ’23

EWG Guwahati 3 – 5 Apr ’23 3 rd EWG Geneva 1 rd – 2 nd Jun ’23

EWG Geneva 1 – 2 Jun ’23 4 th EWG Indore 19 th – 20 th July ‘23

EWG Indore 19 – 20 July ‘23



The three thematic areas on which the deliberations will take place will be

Addressing Global Skill Gaps Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection & Sustainable Financing of Social Security

The expected outcomes of the deliberations would include an International skill gap mapping portal for assessment of skill demand, A framework for skills and qualifications harmonisation with common taxonomies

Extending social protection coverage to the gig and platform workers, Enhanced national statistical capacities to capture gig and platform work and aid in effective data collection, Policy options, based on social insurance and tax-financed schemes, for sustainable financing of social security and Prioritized Policy recommendation on welfare entitlements based on fiscal space.

India is hosting 73+ delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 Regional and International organisations.

Along with the key deliberations, A panel discussion has been organised on the sidelines to discuss on Global Skills & Qualifications harmonisation, frameworks for common skill taxonomies on the first day.

International organisations like ILO, OECD and ISA, Indian institutions like NITI Aayog and MSDE, EPFO will also be sharing their views on the topics. Member countries from G20 are also invited to share their interventions on the key areas.