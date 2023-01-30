Bhupender Yadav calls for need to shift from spreading information to spreading awareness

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has said that we now need to shift gears from spreading information to spreading awareness. Addressing the ‘National workshop on LiFE’ he said everyone has to introspect on whether his/her actions are LiFE-conscious. He highlighted the need for environmental sense on the lines of civic sense and moral sense. Shri Yadav said there is imminent necessity of social consciousness around LiFe actions.

The workshop saw participation of about 60 ‘Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Centres across the country . The Minister acknowledged the work done by the Centres for promotion of Mission LiFE.

The new logo of EIACP as well as an Infographic Booklet ‘Lexicon of LiFE: A-Z of Sustainable Lifestyle’ was also released by Shri Yadav. The booklet aimed for students highlights the simple changes that an individual needs to adopt in order to chart out a pathway towards sustainable lifestyle in a fun way.

As per the mandate of EIACP, the activities of the Programme Centres are to be aligned with ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at COP 26 in Glasgow.

The Minister inaugurated an exhibition cum sale prepared by students trained under Green Skill Development Programme of EIACP. He interacted with the Centres at their stalls and appreciated the variety of products, publications and applications prepared by the Centres.

The second half of the Workshop consisted of a technical session where the EIACP Centres were given an orientation and divided in seven clusters based on the seven themes of LiFE. Each cluster then had a breakaway Session wherein they brainstormed and came up with ideas that can be undertaken on that theme. These were in terms of creativity, innovation, conservation and awareness. The same will be systematically incorporated in the calendar of activities of the EIACP.

Simultaneously more than 150 school students visited the Ministry. They were taken on a guided tour across the exhibition and the Ministry. The students were sensitised about Lifestyle for Environment and also how MoEF&CC has incorporated that in design of IPB as a green building. The students clicked pictures with Prakriti at the photobooth. They were given LiFE badges and also a copy of the A-Z booklet along with their photograph.