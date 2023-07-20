Bhubaneswar Waterlogging: BMC reinforces norms for houses without space for drains

Amid ongoing waterlogging problems in the capital city Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reinforces housing norms to tackle the waterlogging problem in monsoon.



Permissions will be refrained to build a house if there is no special place for drains and roads. Strict actions will be taken for the house owners if they are using their houses for any other purpose other than the reason it was built.



Severe steps will be taken against those violating the rules. Furthermore, a water harvesting project is mandatory in houses made in 300 square meters area. Similarly, for an area of 20,000 square meters or more, the house owners should have their own sewage treatment plant.



BMC Commissioner warns that strict action would be taken if the pre-approved plans of houses, apartments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and industrial establishments are violated within the BMC limits.



The BMC commissioner also issued warnings against those who littered the city. As a matter of fact, today in the Lakshmi Sagar area, the civic body brought all the waste dumped by a shopkeeper on the road and dumped it in front of his shop.



