Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation massive sanitization drive across the city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a massive sanitization drive with dedicated sanitization vehicles in its three administrative zones. Today under the South East Zone, three vehicles were deployed near Saytanagar Crematorium and carried out the activity to sanitize the public area.

According to BMC sources, three dedicated vehicles are working in each administrative zone respectively making it total nine vehicles engaged under the drive. Each sanitizing vehicle is managed by three staff and the Sanitation Expert of BMC under the respective Zonal Deputy Commissioner of each zones is working as the nodal officer for the drive.

Areas reporting increased number of COVID positive cases and major public places like hospitals, crematorium and market places, for example, like Unit I, Unit IV, are on the priority.

In order to lessen the burden on the vehicles of the Odisha Fire Service, BMC has deployed its own fleet of vehicles this year. Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic fire fighting vehicles were used for this purpose.

The chemical used for this drive is 1 percent solution of Sodium Hypochlorite. Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, is most frequently used as a disinfecting agent. It is a broad-spectrum disinfectant that is effective for the disinfection of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mycobacterium.

Each zone under BMC has made a schedule keeping in mind the first half and second half of the day and as per the schedule the three vehicles in each zone are sanitizing public areas like daily markets which experience large footfall every day. Today under the South East Zone Satyanagar Crematorium and many places of Old Town were sanitized.

Similarly, the North Zone of the BMC also carried out sanitization of areas like Patia, Rasulgarh and Damana village today on priority with report of more positive cases in these respective areas.

In the South West Zone, the sanitization work was carried out in various locations of Nayapalli, Surya Nagar, IRC Village, Jagamara and Dumduma today.

