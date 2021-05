Another 10781 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 10781 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 15.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 502455.

1605 from Khordha

1186 from Sundargarh

966 from Cuttack

566 from Kalahandi

557 from Anugul

530 from Bargarh

458 from Sambalpur

422 from Jharsuguda

366 from Puri

342 from Nabarangpur

285 from Ganjam

267 from Nayagarh

258 from Bolangir

257 from Mayurbhanj

256 from Nuapada

251 from Boudh

218 from Koraput

206 from Keonjhar

177 from Jajapur

163 from Dhenkanal

157 from Bhadrak

147 from Jagatsinghpur

144 from Sonepur

143 from Kendrapara

131 from Rayagada

110 from Deogarh

97 from Baleswar

91 from Gajapati

76 from Kandhamal

67 from Malkangiri

282 from State Pool