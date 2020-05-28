Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allowed reopening of all hotels in Odisha capital city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday allowed reopening of all hotels in the State capital city. All types of hotels, both starred and non-starred, would be functional in the city with some conditions.

Sources said the hotels that are not converted into Covid-19 quarantine centres can receive bookings from customers, who are travelling to the State on some work and intending to leave within 72 hours.

Besides, flight crew members can also stay at hotel rooms for limited hours. As per revised lockdown guidelines, the hotels will have thermal screening facility mandatorily and the customers visiting the hotels for accommodation will be sanitised. Also, the articles carried by the customers will be disinfected properly.

Source said that only room service will be available for the guests at hotels without restaurant facility. The guests can have food inside the room. Wearing mask for all the guests as well as hotel staffs as part of precautions against spread of novel coronavirus.

This apart, the hotel authorities will verify the return tickets while receiving the bookings for room.

However, organising meetings, wedding ceremony and thread ceremony would be strictly prohibited during lockdown.

Notably, on Monday the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) and Indian Association of Tour Operators (Eastern Region) had moved the BMC seeking permission to open the hotels in the city.

The HARO said the economy is opening up with relaxations on travel and quarantine protocol, there is every possibility that people will come to the State for short business trips and professional works.

