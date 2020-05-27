Bhubaneswar: Five domestic flights operated today to & from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Total Passengers 571 arrived and 307 departed from Bhubaneswar.

1. Vistara from Delhi

2. Air india from Dellhi

3. Air Asia from Bangalore

4. IndiGo from Bangalore

5. IndiGo from Delhi

5 domestic flights opetated today to&fro Bhubaneswar:

1. Vistara from Delhi

2. Air india from Dellhi

3. Air Asia from Bangalore

4. IndiGo from Bangalore

5. IndiGo from Delhi

Total Passengers 571 arrived and 307 departed from Bhubaneswar.@AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @aaireder — BPI Airport, AAI,Bhubaneswar (@aaibpiairport) May 27, 2020

Related

comments