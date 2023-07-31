Bharti Airtel claims pre-payment of Rs 8,024 crore to Telecom Dept

Bharti Airtel said it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to Department of Telecom (DoT) towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in 2015.
The said instalments had an interest rate of 10 per cent and have been prepaid by Airtel, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it.
