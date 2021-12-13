Bharat Petroleum collaborates with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for Green Hydrogen production

New Delhi : In the occasion, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, C&MD – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. said, “BPCL is fully committed towards environment protection and ensuring a greener planet. We have been extensively leveraging technology in all our activities. Today, through collaboration with BARC, we intend to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and look forward to commercializing it for large use especially in Refineries. This will be another step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in our journey for achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2040.”

Bharat Petroleum has plans to expand its portfolio of renewable energy with solar, wind and biofuels thereby reaffirming its commitment towards sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint. Furthermore, the Company intends to meet power requirement for new projects in its Refineries, primarily from renewable sources.