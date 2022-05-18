Bhagwant Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy inaugurates “Industry connect with Centre of Excellence Conclave”

New Delhi :Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India – Shri Bhagwanth Khuba inaugurated the “Industry Connect with Centre of Excellence Conclave under DCPC” at Habitat World, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event was organised by Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) under Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC).

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0025M28.jpg

The Union MoS appreciated the efforts carried out by Centre of Excellences (CoEs) in developing the indigenous technology to fulfill the mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Acknowledging the efforts of DCPC and CIPET in organizing the event to showcase the findings, identify suitable Industry Partner and understanding the future requirements of the Industry, he said that CoEs are working in the areas of Energy Efficient Devices, Eco-Friendly Polymeric Products, Waste Management and Recycling, Smart Polymers, Polymers in Health Care etc, thereby facilitate technology indigenization and hence, start-ups. In future the research outcomes of these projects will make India a hub for indigenous technologies. Projects like one on Bio medical devices & toys will make India less import dependent and thereby save foreign exchange for us, he added.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00365FX.jpg

Showcasing the significance of cooperation among stakeholders, Shri Bhagwant Khuba said that “it is crucial that Industry and Academia must not only work together but also grow together. Knowledge creation and its commercialisation are just like two ends of a river which must be bridged together through such regular interactions among all stakeholders.” He urged all stakeholders to apply Japanese concept of Kaizen and also shed working in silos, to create a holistic ecosystem of research and innovation in the country.

He said that government has created Centre of Excellence in CIPET and other Academic Institutions across the country to boost research & innovation process. He requested the scientists present in the forum to carryout research with a vision to develop sustainable and alternative solutions to complex industrial problems and support them through collaborative R&D efforts in technology and policy research. It is time that next step of industry push can be enabled to create commercialisation of this research. It is in this regard, such conclaves & interactions become useful in knowing the industry needs.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004NAI9.jpg

Reiterating the clarion call of Aatmanirbhata from our Hon’ble Prime Minister, MoS stated that “India doesn’t have any shortage of skilled manpower and Government is taking multiple steps to attract Industry and market our products on global level. Government of India is sensitive to the issues of Industry and would like to support them by encouraging, funding and establishing institutions and processes. This will also lead our country towards economic development.”

Ms Arti Ahuja, Secretary (Chemicals & Petrochemicals) informed the participants of the initiatives taken by the Ministry. The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in its endeavor to boost the R&D is implementing the scheme for setting up of Centres of Excellence and has already established 13 CoEs in various reputed Govt. institutions since 2011. Apart from centre of excellences funded by government, government is also looking forward to tap into potential of other labs and institutions in the country for industry’s need.

Shri Bhagwant Khuba also launched an e-Newsletter of CIPET along with portal for Centre of Excellence (CoE) and Industry connect at the event today.

Following the Inaugural program, a technical session was held on the following themes: Bio-engineered Polymeric Systems, Polymers based Bio-Medical Devices, Polymer-based Toys and Advanced Polymers and Composites. Scientists of various CoEs gave a presentation on the outcome of their findings to the industrialists. Prof. (Dr.) Shishir Sinha, Director General of CIPET gave a vote of thanks.

Professors, Scientists, Research Scholars, CIPET staff and students, alumni, industries and associations participated in the conclave both physically and virtually.