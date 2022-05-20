BEST to upgrade and install LED-based passenger information system at 300 bus stops in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has ramped up its green drive and are set to incorporate a few initiatives as they upgrade the bus-stops in the city. These green initiatives include installing an LED-based passenger information system at 300 bus stops across the city and the installations of 30 green-bus stops which will be equipped with a rooftop garden and fitness equipment. All these upgradations are a part of BEST’s bigger plan to revamp 105 bus-stops across the city.

The initiative to launch 30 green-bus stops has been spurred by the success of the green bus-stops at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. It was Ketan Kadam, who initiated the pilot project in the G-South ward. “The thought behind such unique stops was to increase the green cover in the city by smartly using existing infrastructure as land to develop green spaces is mostly encroached or privately owned,” he had said.

The distribution of around 30 green-bus stops will be across the city, including 10 in Worli and 10 in Andheri to Goregaon Link Road. These green bus-stops will have a rooftop garden with plants and flowers that purify the air as well as attract butterflies. It will also be equipped with fitness racks and equipments for fitness enthusiasts. The BEST plans to get corporates to maintain them under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

On the other hand, the installations of an LED-based passenger information system at 300 bus-stops have been planned on the lines of the bus stop system in international cities. Designed to be passenger-friendly, the LED-based bus stops, linked with GPS installed inside buses, will be able to scroll information about the bus routes and bus numbers as well as display the expected time of arrival (ETA) of specific bus route numbers.

The BEST Undertaking has more than 4000-odd bus stops across Mumbai. Referring to the plans to redevelop bus-stops in the city, Minister for Tourism, Environment & Protocol, Govt of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, had tweeted early this year: “We’re revamping the bus stops in Mumbai Suburban District to make them more accommodative, comfortable, safe! 105 bus stops have been approved already, and will be taking up all the others this year too.”